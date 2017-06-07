4-Year-old boy fatally shoots mother's boyfriend

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) -- Police say a 4-year-old boy fatally shot his mother's boyfriend in eastern Arkansas.

Police Chief James Smith said the boy found a loaded semi-automatic handgun outside his mother's home in Helena-West Helena and shot Courtney Craig in the back on Friday. The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police questioned the child's mother, but she was not arrested. The boy is in the custody of a family member.

Police say three men, including the boy's uncle, hid the firearm, fearing the boy could be charged or removed from the home by the state. Police recovered the weapon. The three men have been charged with tampering with evidence and two of them face additional weapons charges.

Helena-West Helena is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

