Officials: Mom tapes son to chair

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- Authorities say an Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.

Thirty-two-year-old Susan Malysa, of Boardman Township, remains jailed after a court appearance Tuesday for felony child endangering.

Boardman Township police say they arrested Malysa on Monday at a YMCA after a relative went to her home and found the boy in the home's basement, bound to the chair with his mouth taped shut. Police say the child was cold and shaking.

A police report notes a previous report from April 2016 alleging that the child told a school counselor a woman had hit him with a hammer to discipline him.

Relatives have custody of the children.

Court records don't indicate if Malysa has an attorney.

