Firefighters put out fire in Riviera Beach

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Two adults and two children were displaced in an early morning fire in Riviera Beach.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Silver Beach Road, about half a dozen trucks were on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Riviera Beach Fire Department said no was injured. Significant damage was noticeable in the house's attic.

The fire marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.