Firefighters put out fire in Riviera Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters put out fire in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Two adults and two children were displaced in an early morning fire in Riviera Beach.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Silver Beach Road, about half a dozen trucks were on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Riviera Beach Fire Department said no was injured. Significant damage was noticeable in the house's attic. 

The fire marshal is investigating. 

