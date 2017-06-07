High water causes problems in suburban Boynton

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.More >>
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.More >>
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
The juveniles face charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment.More >>
The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.More >>
