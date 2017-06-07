High water causes problems in suburban Boynton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

High water causes problems in suburban Boynton

Street flooding frustrated some living in suburban Boynton Beach near the Westchester Country Club.

Dozens of homeowners woke up with flooded driveways and washed out roads. Piper’s Glen Boulevard was the most impacted.

At its deepest point, the road was under nearly a foot of water. One homeowner, who didn’t wish to be identified, said she was fed up with the flooding in her neighborhood. She and her husband have lived in the area for about two decades and say the roads flood during heavy rains, hurricanes and tropical storms.

For most people, the flooding made travel very inconvenient.

Fred Bock, who had travel plans to Ireland, chose to haul his luggage a half mile to the nearest drug store. There his son picked him up and drove him to the airport.

"Well it was flooded halfway up our street,” Bock said. "I called my friend who lives in the development, I said, 'Barry you're gonna be my Sherpa and you're gonna help me bring my suitcase up to Jog Road.' "

County officials patrolled the area and posted warning signs.

Some drivers reported having to be towed after getting stuck in the street.

