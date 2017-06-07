High water causes problems in suburban Boynton

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Street flooding frustrated some living in suburban Boynton Beach near the Westchester Country Club.

Dozens of homeowners woke up with flooded driveways and washed out roads. Piper’s Glen Boulevard was the most impacted.

At its deepest point, the road was under nearly a foot of water. One homeowner, who didn’t wish to be identified, said she was fed up with the flooding in her neighborhood. She and her husband have lived in the area for about two decades and say the roads flood during heavy rains, hurricanes and tropical storms.

For most people, the flooding made travel very inconvenient.

Fred Bock, who had travel plans to Ireland, chose to haul his luggage a half mile to the nearest drug store. There his son picked him up and drove him to the airport.

"Well it was flooded halfway up our street,” Bock said. "I called my friend who lives in the development, I said, 'Barry you're gonna be my Sherpa and you're gonna help me bring my suitcase up to Jog Road.' "

County officials patrolled the area and posted warning signs.

Some drivers reported having to be towed after getting stuck in the street.

Side roads flooded out in West Boynton Beach. People ignoring warning signs at Westchester Country Club @WPTV pic.twitter.com/NiaiJOZUWC — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) June 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.