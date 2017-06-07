Water managers take flood protection measures

The new closures of Sears, Kmart and Sears Auto Centers comes amid continued struggles in retail.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

The South Florida Water Management District said this week's rains illustrate one of the more dramatic transitions from the dry season to the wet season but that officials were prepared.

It says South Florida has received tropical storm-like volumes of rainfall over the last three days. From 4 to 14 inches of rain have fallen. The majority of that rain has fallen in the last 24 hours, the SFWMD said.

When it comes to rising water levels in canals, the district said it has done all it can.

"We absolutely saw this coming and we had our system prepared and pull down so to speak more of the water levels throughout the various counties in anticipation of this rain coming so we'd be able to effectively manage the rain event," said John Mitnik with the South Florida Water Management District.

Any issues going forward fall upon individual drainage districts and municipalities, according to the SFWMD.

It said anyone with flooding concerns should contact their individual drainage districts.

A listing of those districts can be found here.

INFOGRAPHIC: Know the Flow - Flood control is a shared responsibility that starts in neighborhoods. https://t.co/VisbsiDhB0 #SFLFloodAware pic.twitter.com/abcq2MKQWr — SFWMD Emergency (@SFWMD_EM) June 6, 2017

