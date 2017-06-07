Missing Coral Springs sisters could be in Palm Beach County or h - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Coral Springs sisters could be in Palm Beach County or heading for New York City

Coral Springs police are looking for missing twin sisters who might be in the West Palm Beach area, or possibly heading to New York City.

Rickhia McClam and Nicolette McClam were last seen Tuesday morning near NW 85th Ave and NW 35th Street.

They are described as approximately 5'2", 105 lbs., with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Coral Springs Police Department non-emergency number 954-344-1800, and ask for Detective Michelle Kull.

