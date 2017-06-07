Jury selected in third Dippolito trial

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

A jury has been selected in the third trial for Dalia Dippolito. Dippolito is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband.

On Wednesday, the state and the defense spent hours interviewing potential jurors, especially on their sentiments towards law enforcement. Questions included if jurors had family or friends in law enforcement and if they would judge testimony of an officer any differently than that of a civilian.

After six hours of intense questioning, the selection of the jury began.

The defense told the judge hearing the case that they believe the state attorney is striking potential jurors based on race.

At one point Judge Glenn Kelley got increasingly impatient.

"We're not having a playback," Kelley told the defense. "I'm making a Melbourne Challenge. I found that it is racially neutral. You're challenging and I'm going to hear you out and I'm going to make a ruling. Am I clear?"

At the end the jury of six was selected with two alternates.

Opening arguments will begin on Thursday.

This is Dippolito's third trial. The first jury convicted her but an appeals court granted her a second trial which ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a decision.