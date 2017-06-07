Juror in Horwitz murder trial speaks out - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Juror in Horwitz murder trial speaks out

Story Video: Click here

Juror Ken Rudin told NewsChannel 5 that deciding the fate of someone's life was tough.

He originally voted to acquit Donna Horwitz on charges she murdered her ex-husband. Monday afternoon, the jury was deadlocked, 6-6.  Tuesday morning, deliberations continued. He said the jurors talked about the case. "So now it was 10-2. And myself and the other juror were still pretty adamant," said Rudin. 

Later, he changed his vote to guilty. "I don't really believe I caved in, I feel that at the very end I was convinced that it had to be her. Would I have liked to have seen more evidence, yes, but my conscience and my gut said it had to be her."

Horwitz now faces life in prison for her conviction on second degree murder charges.

The prosecution proved Horwitz shot her ex-husband Lanny in the home they shared in a jealous rage.    

The defense tried to blame the couple's son who also lived in the house and was there at the time of the murder, because the father and son did not get along.

"I would like to have seen more evidence, more blood on her on something that said she did it, directly. But there wasn't enough reasonable doubt and common sense in the end is what finally swayed me, and I was the last holdout."

Rudin said this case,  and his role in it, will stay with him for a long time.

"I feel bad for her it was probably a crime of passion I don't think she should have a life sentence, but again she's probably going to unfortunately die in prison unless they get an appeal and win."

The defense says they will appeal. Horwitz is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in July.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.