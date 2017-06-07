Juror in Horwitz murder trial speaks out

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Juror Ken Rudin told NewsChannel 5 that deciding the fate of someone's life was tough.

He originally voted to acquit Donna Horwitz on charges she murdered her ex-husband. Monday afternoon, the jury was deadlocked, 6-6. Tuesday morning, deliberations continued. He said the jurors talked about the case. "So now it was 10-2. And myself and the other juror were still pretty adamant," said Rudin.

Later, he changed his vote to guilty. "I don't really believe I caved in, I feel that at the very end I was convinced that it had to be her. Would I have liked to have seen more evidence, yes, but my conscience and my gut said it had to be her."

Horwitz now faces life in prison for her conviction on second degree murder charges.

The prosecution proved Horwitz shot her ex-husband Lanny in the home they shared in a jealous rage.

The defense tried to blame the couple's son who also lived in the house and was there at the time of the murder, because the father and son did not get along.

"I would like to have seen more evidence, more blood on her on something that said she did it, directly. But there wasn't enough reasonable doubt and common sense in the end is what finally swayed me, and I was the last holdout."

Rudin said this case, and his role in it, will stay with him for a long time.

"I feel bad for her it was probably a crime of passion I don't think she should have a life sentence, but again she's probably going to unfortunately die in prison unless they get an appeal and win."

The defense says they will appeal. Horwitz is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in July.