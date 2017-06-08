Man found shot to death in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man found shot to death in West Palm Beach

Police responding to a 911 call found a man lying on a sidewalk in West Palm Beach late Wednesday night.

Officers arrived around 11:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Spruce Avenue and discovered the man had suffered a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene, police said.

He has not yet been identified. Police would only say that he was a white male.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Palm Beach Detective Darrin MacCarthy at 561-822-1666 or Detective Andrea Branch at 561-822-1691, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

