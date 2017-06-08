Safety gate recalled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Safety gate recalled

More than 25,000 safety gates are being recalled due to entrapment and strangulation hazards to young children.

The recall involves Madison Mill 23 and 25 foldaway expandable safety gates.

A young child's neck can fit into the "V" shaped opening along the top edge of the gate, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Young children can also pass under the gate allowing access to restricted areas, such as stairs.

The safety gates were sold at independent hardware stores nationwide.

Consumers should contact Madison Mill for instructions on receiving a full refund.

 

