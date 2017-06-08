EMT paramedics to be honored

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Story Video: Click here

The community will come together Thursday to honor two EMT paramedics who died in an ambulance crash last week in Jupiter.

It was exactly one week ago that Lahiri Garcia and Paul Besaw died in an early morning crash on Indiantown Road in Jupiter.

A celebration of life for the two men will happen at Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens at 10 a.m.

The two men worked for American Medical Response. The company says they were returning to their station after transporting a patient to the hospital last week when the crash happened.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says they crashed with a car making a U-turn. Their ambulance rolled over, trapping the two men inside.

Jupiter Police are still investigating the crash and have not filed any charges.

The public is invited to line the procession route beginning at 9 a.m. At the AMR Station at Courtyard at the Gardens of Jupiter and ending at the church.