Hyundai recalls almost 600,000 vehicles

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

DETROIT (AP) -- Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.

The largest recall covers more than 437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs from 2013 to 2017. A cable for the secondary hood latch can corrode and fail to latch. That could let the hood fly up if the primary latch isn't secured.

Dealers will replace the cable starting June 30.

The second recall posted Thursday by the government covers 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.

The light that shows the parking brake is on may not light due to corrosion in a switch. That could let the cars be driven with the brake on.

Dealers will replace the switch. The recall will start June 30.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.