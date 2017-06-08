Deputies investigating shooting in suburban West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies investigating shooting in suburban West Palm Beach

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the 2800 block of Saranac Avenue in suburban West Palm Beach Wednesday evening. 

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, a male suffered a gunshot wound (s) and was taken to the Emergency Room of a local hospital. 

There is no suspect information at this time. 

Check back for updates.

