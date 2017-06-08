High water still a problem - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

High water still a problem

SUBURBAN BOCA RATON, Fla. --Standing water was still causing trouble for people leaving their homes in suburban Boca Raton.

Some secondary roads, including Boca Chase Drive and Piper's Glen Boulevard, remained under water Thursday.

Heavy rains caused parts of the road to flood. A couple of drivers abandoned their cars and chose to return the next day to have them removed.

Drivers passing through Yamato Road, west of 441, also saw flooding.

Many took precautions and passed through slowly. 

