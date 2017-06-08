Police investigate armed robbery, shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigate armed robbery, shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and shooting on the 3300 block of Avenue J.

A victim was robbed and shot around 11 a.m on June 8, according to police.

The victim was taken as a trauma patient to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.