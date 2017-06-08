PSL man wins 500K Lucky Money jackpot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL man wins 500K Lucky Money jackpot

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie man is the lucky winner of the  $500,000 Lucky Money jackpot. 

Ronald Messina, 46, claimed the prize from the June 2 drawing at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. 

Messina chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $374,616.85. He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 10400 Southwest Village Center Drive in Port St. Lucie.

The next Lucky Money drawing will be held Friday, June 9, at 11:15 p.m. with a $500,000 jackpot.

