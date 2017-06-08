Pet of the Week Houston

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Andy. He's a 6-year-old domestic medium-hair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Cassidy. She's a 2-year-old domestic shorthair who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Bradley. He's a 18-year-old Siamese who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Trina. She's a 6-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Brent. He's a 5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Houston. He's a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Houston:

Handsome Houston! That's what everyone says about me and you can certainly see fur yourself! Not only is my coat a beautiful rust color, but my eyes also blend so well with it. Just like I know I will blend so well with you. Sometimes I can be a bit of a player and sometimes a lover. The best part is that I'm a bit of both, so imagine all the lovin' fun we could have together. I know I can ring pure joy into your life, because that's what I'm all about. I want to make everyone happy and I guess I'm just a people pleasing poochie. Take me home and trust me with this Houston you won't have a problem!

Learn more about Houston here.

