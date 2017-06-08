"A celebration of life" for two paramedics

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

Story Video: Click here

Two paramedics, two life-savers were honored in the wake of their tragic deaths.

They died in a car accident heading back to headquarters after a trip to the hospital.

Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia were long-time veterans.

At Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach Gardens a procession as far as the eye can see approached.

"Realize how great these men were," says Captain Kevin Hannah with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Tears, hugs and memories shared for the two men.

Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia were model first responders, two men who set the bar so high.

"He would always have a smile on his face," said one person on Garcia.

"They passed on what their expertise was to the new individuals who came to work for us. They were just incredible men," says Brooke Liddle, Chief of Operations for AMR.

The memories can't bring them back, but knowing that this kind of support came out to support the two, means so much to the families and this community.

Roughly 600 people packed the church for the service.