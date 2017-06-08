Boynton officers to be indicted for beating - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Boynton officers to be indicted for beating

At least four Boynton Beach police officers involved in the beating of a man back in 2014, will be indicted on federal charges Friday. 

Byron Harris said several officers beat and tased him, 

The incident followed a traffic and a chase along I-95 and ended in Lake Worth. 

Harris eventually settled out of court for the incident. 

A spokesperson for the police department and city manager had no comments when called about the report. 

