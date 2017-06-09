Local boy honored for saving life at pool party

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

Story Video: Click here

“What's the emergency? A kids drowning!” a woman says to the 911 operator. The operator asks if the boy was ever unconscious.

She says yes.

This story begins shortly before the call to 911. It came from a pool party in St. Lucie County in the afternoon of May 27.

Eleven-year-old Grayson Cripps is one of about 50 people there. Greyson noticed a boy, who was just splashing in the water was now at the bottom of the pool.

“He was lying down, facedown with his arms like this, covering his face,” Greyson says.

Not knowing how long the boy had been under, there was no time to spare.

“I didn't know what to do but I knew something had to be done,” he says “No bubbles were coming out of his mouth so I went down and I grabbed him under his left arm and brought him up….he got a little heavier as we got to the top and when I lifted him onto the pool deck.”

He handed the lifeless boy off to a mom, who was also a nurse.

“He started foaming at the mouth,” Greyson recalls. “His eyes were closed. He wasn't talking or anything…I hoped I got there in time.”

Life pumped back into the boy after chest compressions.

“I started seeing him roll over, get the water out so he was okay,” Greyson says.

“I am Greyson's proud grandmother,” says Debra Cripps. “He didn't panic, he did the right thing.”

“You should always pay attention. Whether they're really good swimmers or they're not too good swimmers. Pay attention,” Greyson says.

“Who knows what we would be talking about now rather than the happy ending that we got because of Greyson,” Debra says.

“Sometimes you find heroism in the most innocent of places,” says Mark Pamer, with the Knights of Columbus Council 7514 in Port St. Lucie. “May you continue to inspire others throughout your life.”

Greyson now an honorary knight.

The boy Greyson saved is 9-years-old. He was rushed to Lawnwood, and was released the next day.

“I didn't know what to do but I knew something had to be done,” he says “No bubbles were coming out of his mouth so I went down and I grabbed him under his left arm and brought him up….he got a little heavier as we got to the top and when I lifted him onto the pool deck.”

He handed the lifeless boy off to a mom, who was also a nurse.

“He started foaming at the mouth,” Greyson recalls. “His eyes were closed. He wasn't talking or anything…I hoped I got there in time.”

Life pumped back into the boy after chest compressions.

“I started seeing him roll over, get the water out so he was okay,” Greyson says.

“I am Greyson's proud grandmother,” says Debra Cripps. “He didn't panic, he did the right thing.”

“You should always pay attention. Whether they're really good swimmers or they're not too good swimmers. Pay attention,” Greyson says.

“Who knows what we would be talking about now rather than the happy ending that we got because of Greyson,” Debra says.

“Sometimes you find heroism in the most innocent of places,” says Mark Pamer, with the Knights of Columbus Council 7514 in Port St. Lucie. “May you continue to inspire others throughout your life.”

Greyson now an honorary knight.

The boy Greyson saved is 9-years-old. He was rushed to Lawnwood, and was released the next day.