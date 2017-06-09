Deputies in deadly shooting back to work

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Indian River County deputies involved in the deadly shooting of Alteria Woods in March are back on the street, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Still, the sheriff’s office has not identified which of the law enforcement officers fired the shot that killed Woods.

Shortly after the March 19 shooting, the sheriff’s office said three deputies who fired their weapons were put on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office has not indicated any findings of the investigation.

During a SWAT raid at a Gifford home in the 4500 block of 25th Avenue in Gifford, deputies said Andrew Coffee III exited the residence and, upon seeing law enforcement officers, attempted to flee back inside.

Deputies said they struggled to take Coffee III into custody, while shots were fired from inside the residence at deputies.

Three SWAT members returned fire, killing Woods. Deputies say Andrew Coffee IV used Woods as a shield.

Woods’ mother, Yolanda Woods, is desperate for answers.

“She’s gone and she isn’t coming back, but she’s always in my memory and in my heart,” Woods said. “That moment for me, it was so horrible.”

A date for a grand jury has still not been set.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says it will release more information Friday.