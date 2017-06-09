Car and motorcycle collide in Palm Springs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car and motorcycle collide in Palm Springs

A car and motorcycle collided Friday morning on 10th Avenue North just west of Congress Avenue.

10th Avenue is closed between Davis Rd and S Congress Ave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

