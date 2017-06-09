Body found in pond - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body found in pond

A body was found in a pond in suburban Lake Worth Friday morning.

A homeowner walked outside and made the discovery, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were waiting for the PBSO Marine Patrol to bring the body to shore.

No foul play is expected, the sheriff's office said.

 

