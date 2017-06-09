Cats attacked, tortured in Martin County

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Southern Home frozen products containing baby lima beans.

These beans are among five being recalled (Source: Southeastern Grocers)

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

At least 6 cats in the same Indiantown neighborhood have been tortured, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Since October feral cats roaming the area of SW 175th Street have either been hacked with a machete or other sharp object or mutilated, the sheriff's office has learned.

Three cats have died. One had its chest sliced open, another was shot and had its legs chopped off and a pregnant feline was found with its back cut open, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office is treating the case as an animal cruelty investigation and asks anyone with information to call Detective John Barca at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.