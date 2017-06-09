Cats attacked, tortured in Martin County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cats attacked, tortured in Martin County

At least 6 cats in the same Indiantown neighborhood have been tortured, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Since October feral cats roaming the area of SW 175th Street have either been hacked with a machete or other sharp object or mutilated, the sheriff's office has learned.

Three cats have died. One had its chest sliced open, another was shot and had its legs chopped off and a pregnant feline was found with its back cut open, the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office is treating the case as an animal cruelty investigation and asks anyone with information to call Detective John Barca at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

