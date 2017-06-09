Valley of Love Ministries faces eviction - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Valley of Love Ministries faces eviction

A Riviera Beach outreach center is putting out a desperate plea for financial assistance.

Valley of Love Ministries said it has until Saturday morning to pay its rent or the landlord will evict the organization. The city has already cut off water services because Valley of Love hasn’t been able to pay the bill.

The group serves meals to the homeless and offers other services from providing clothing to job assistance.

Valley of Love’s director said she is roughly four months behind rent. She said a grant she received last year was half the amount it had received in years past; which contributed to the organization’s financial problems.

If you would like to help, call 561-502-8757 or 561-844-2400, click here, or visit the group at 1901 Broadway in Riviera Beach. 

