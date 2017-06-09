Roosters sending 30 people to Pride March in DC

Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:02 GMT
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
The West Palm Beach gay bar, Rooster, will be well represented at the Pride March in Washington D.C. this weekend.
The bar paid for 30 people to go to our nation's capital.
Rooster's manager, David Hazen, said they are excited for the opportunity to show off their pride, and represent their community. This will also be the first year for the Equality March.
"This march has significance because since the beginning of 2017 100 anti-LGBT, bills have been put through legislation and it also falls on the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting so it's nice to go up there and show solidarity with all our LGBT community, " said Hazen.
There is also an Equality March in Downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.