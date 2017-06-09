Roosters sending 30 people to Pride March in DC - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Roosters sending 30 people to Pride March in DC

Story Video: Click here

The West Palm Beach gay bar, Rooster, will be well represented at the Pride March in Washington D.C. this weekend. 

The bar paid for 30 people to go to our nation's capital. 

Rooster's manager, David Hazen, said they are excited for the opportunity to show off their pride, and represent their community. This will also be the first year for the Equality March. 

"This march has significance because since the beginning of 2017 100 anti-LGBT,  bills have been put through legislation and it also falls on the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting so it's nice to go up there and show solidarity with all our LGBT community, " said  Hazen.

There is also an Equality March in Downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.