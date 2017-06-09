Roosters sending 30 people to Pride March in DC

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

The West Palm Beach gay bar, Rooster, will be well represented at the Pride March in Washington D.C. this weekend.

The bar paid for 30 people to go to our nation's capital.

Rooster's manager, David Hazen, said they are excited for the opportunity to show off their pride, and represent their community. This will also be the first year for the Equality March.

"This march has significance because since the beginning of 2017 100 anti-LGBT, bills have been put through legislation and it also falls on the one-year anniversary of the Pulse shooting so it's nice to go up there and show solidarity with all our LGBT community, " said Hazen.

There is also an Equality March in Downtown West Palm Beach on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.