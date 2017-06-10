Woman dies from stab wounds in Indian River Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman dies from stab wounds in Indian River Co.

GIFFORD, Fla. -- A woman died early Saturday after being stabbed in Indian River County.

Deputies responded to a call to the 2600 block of 68th Square in Vero Green Apartments around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies say 66-year-old Debora Jackson was located in the parking lot with fatal stab wounds.

A description of the suspect was provided to deputies, who quickly located the vehicle headed north on 58th Avenue.

IRCSO says the suspect fled at a high rate of speed and "stop sticks" were deployed, causing the vehicle to crash. The suspect fled on foot and a K-9 officer tracked him.

Detectives say the suspect, 31-year-old Davalon Brinson, is being held on charges of fleeing to elude with homicide charges pending processing of the crime scene.

