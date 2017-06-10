Police: Severed head found at Mississippi home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Severed head found at Mississippi home

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) -- The severed head of a young black man was found on the front steps of a Mississippi home and police are working to identify him.

Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones says the rest of the man's body has not been located.

The head was found Saturday about 9 a.m. Jones says authorities do not yet have a motive for the killing. Asked whether it might be gang-related, he refused to speculate. He did say that finding just the head was not a typical homicide scene.

Officials say the cause of death, at this time, appears to be severance.

