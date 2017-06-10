7 Injured when vehicle crashes into mobile home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7 Injured when vehicle crashes into mobile home

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- 7 people were injured when a vehicle crashed through a fence and struck a mobile home in Lake Worth on Saturday.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash near 6th Avenue S. and Snowden Drive at around 12 p.m.

7 people were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

