3 Shot in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- Three people were injured during a shooting in Fort Pierce on Saturday.

Fort Pierce Police say the three victims were ages 15, 16, and 24.

All victims were shot in the leg and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

All three victims were hospitalized at Lawnwood Regional medical Center.

The shooting took place on the 1000 block of N. 23rd Street in Fort Pierce.

The shooting is under investigation.

