Schumer opposes Trump plan for air traffic

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sen. Charles Schumer says President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system could mean higher costs for consumers.

The New York Democrat and Senate minority leader said Sunday that the plan Trump announced on June 5 would give airlines too much control over costs.

He also said that during any national security emergency, privatization could hamper communication between air traffic controllers and the Department of Defense.

Trump said air traffic control operations should be separated from the Federal Aviation Administration.

He said privatization would increase safety and reduce passenger wait times.

White House officials said a 13-member board including airline industry representatives and other stakeholders would oversee the system under Trump's plan.

Schumer said the plan would give the airlines too much power to raise fees.

