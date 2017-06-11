Marches, rallies held in support of LGBT rights

Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:02 GMT
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- In the nation's capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.
The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, has been endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Leaders of those groups have been embittered by several actions of President Donald Trump's administration - including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.
The activists also complain that Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has appointed numerous foes of LGBT-rights advances to high-level positions.