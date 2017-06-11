Marches, rallies held in support of LGBT rights

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- In the nation's capital, and dozens of other cities across the U.S., supporters of LGBT rights are gathering for marches and rallies Sunday, celebrating their gains but also angered over threats to those advances.

The centerpiece event, the Equality March in Washington, has been endorsed by virtually every major national advocacy group working on behalf of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Leaders of those groups have been embittered by several actions of President Donald Trump's administration - including the rollback of federal guidance advising school districts to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their choice.

The activists also complain that Trump, although he campaigned as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, has appointed numerous foes of LGBT-rights advances to high-level positions.