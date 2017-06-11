Blood drive held in honor of Pulse victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Blood drive held in honor of Pulse victims

The need for blood in the days following the Pulse nightclub attack was so great as many of the victims were at hospitals in desperate need of life saving blood.

As we approach the anniversary of the attack this weekend, OneBlood is holding a remembrance blood drive across the state.

Folks are encouraged to come out to donor centers and collection buses to donate blood all weekend long in remembrance of the lives lost and to honor those that were saved.

"I think it's great, it shows support," said Rosa Cintron, a blood donor from Vero Beach. "it's just a unity of one regardless if you're lesbian or gay or straight."

The remembrance blood drive will continue through this coming Monday.

If you would like to donate, a list of donor centers and mobile bus locations can be found here: https://www.oneblood.org/locations/.

