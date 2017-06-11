Small plane crashes into car near Florida church - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Small plane crashes into car near Florida church

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say a small plane has crashed in a church parking lot in central Florida injuring the pilot.

Polk County Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page the plane went down Sunday and crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot of Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bartow.

The agency says the pilot, a male, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Photographs posted by the fire agency showed an overturned white SUV with a wreckage of a single-engine aircraft on top of it.

There were no immediate reports of any other injuries.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.