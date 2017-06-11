Car drives into Delray Beach business, 7 injured - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Car drives into Delray Beach business, 7 injured

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- 7 people were injured when a car drove into a business in Delray Beach on Sunday.

A car drove through the front of the Player's Paradise Arcade in Delray Beach and made it nearly to the back of the store.

7 people were injured, 5 of them were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews are working to remove the car from the building.

