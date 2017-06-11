Cops open fire on who they think is suspect

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police officers responded to the area of 6 Mile and Southfield around 7 p.m. on Saturday after they received a report of someone in a black Jeep with no doors appearing to rob people.

When they showed up, a person got out of the black jeep and appeared to be robbing someone in an Aston Martin.

As they approached him, the subject pointed a gun at the officers, and officers returned fire with three shots. None hit the person.

After investigating, they found out all of the people were either shooting a video or movie. They took three people into custody while the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear at this time if the weapon was real or a prop, and whether or not the people had a permit to film in the city.