LGBTQ pride/unity rally held in West Palm Beach

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A local pride and unity rally was held in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Uniting as one was the goal of the event held along Clematis Street.
In solidarity with the National Equality March held in Washington D.C., local LGBTQ community members and supporters gathered to promote visibility, unity and pride.
A local LGBTQ group, Compass of the Palm Beaches, helped sponsor the event.
Organizers said it is important to stand as one and encourage one united front.
Julie Seaver from Compass of the Palm Beaches said, "South Florida and especially West Palm Beach has been at the forefront for anti-discrimination laws protection and benefits for same sex couples and LGBT individuals since 1992. So really being at the forefront of equality is perfect that we are here today in West Palm Beach."
The event also included a special remembrance of last year's Pulse nightclub attack.