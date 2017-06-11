Rollover crash at busy intersection on Sunday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rollover crash at busy intersection on Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A rollover crash shut down a busy intersection in West Palm Beach on Sunday.

One vehicle came to rest on its roof.

It took place at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

At least one person was taken to the hospital by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

