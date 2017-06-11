Candlelight service held for Jackson Hunter

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

Comey: Trump said 'I need loyalty, I expect loyalty' in private meeting

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

Story Video: Click here

At Laporte Farms in Sebastian Saturday evening, it was clear that Jackson Hunter's joy, love, and positivity left an imprint on so many people.

"He was just the happiest boy. He was always happy always smiling," says Jackson's mom Gina.

She watched as dozens gathered to remember her son.

"The way he was about life, it really affected so many people and there's no way anyone can forget that," says Danielle Prusoff, Jackson's aunt.

Jackson was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 and spent hundreds of days at the Palm Beach Children's Hospital.

Jack kept a good attitude through it all.

He lost his battle just last month.

His legacy lives on forever as he touched so many lives in this community and around the country through the Action 4 Jackson Facebook page.

"We are a community here and his mother and father, my heat goes out to them," says Laura Laporte.

She learned of Jackson's story through social media and calls it an honor to open her doors for the candlelight service.

Gina says she plans to continue to raise awareness of pediatric cancer in Jackson's memory.