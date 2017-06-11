Crowds gather at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Monday marks the one year since the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

49 people tragically lost their lives and dozens of others were injured at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016.

On Sunday, friends, families, and people from around the world stopped by the club to pay their respects to the lives lost.

Some dropped off flowers, while others wrote messages on the memorial.

For many it’s hard to fathom a year has already passed as this city continues to heal.

Edwin Perez, who lost his stepson Stanley Almodovar III, is remembering his loved one.

“The image of the that night stays in my mind all the time so it’s been rough for the family so just try to take it one day at a time, but it hasn’t been easy at all,” says Perez.

At 1 a.m. Monday morning, there will be a moment of silence for the victims followed by a number of events during the day.

