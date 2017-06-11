Crowds gather at Pulse nightclub in Orlando - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crowds gather at Pulse nightclub in Orlando

Monday marks the one year since the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

49 people tragically lost their lives and dozens of others were injured at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016.

On Sunday, friends, families, and people from around the world stopped by the club to pay their respects to the lives lost.

Some dropped off flowers, while others wrote messages on the memorial.

For many it’s hard to fathom a year has already passed as this city continues to heal.

Edwin Perez, who lost his stepson Stanley Almodovar III, is remembering his loved one.

“The image of the that night stays in my mind all the time so it’s been rough for the family so just try to take it one day at a time, but it hasn’t been easy at all,” says Perez.

At 1 a.m. Monday morning, there will be a moment of silence for the victims followed by a number of events during the day.
 

