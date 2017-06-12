Interfaith service brings people together in WPB

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

It was all about breaking down barriers and bringing people together at an interfaith service Sunday night in West Palm Beach.

As area Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque on Purdy Lane, locals of all religions were encouraged to come out and break their religious fast with them.

Organizers said by bringing everyone together for an interfaith service, they can work together to build stronger communities and religious tolerance.

"It's important to know these differences that we have a month each other but not that they're different but there won't make her culture what it is," said organizer Emaan Sulaiman

"At these times in these critical junctures we need to come together come under a unified voice and express those ideas," said organizer Ammar Ahmed.

Elected officials from the ACLU, ADL and ICNA relief were also in attendance for the service to show their support.