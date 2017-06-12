Emergency meeting in SLC to discuss biosolids - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Emergency meeting in SLC to discuss biosolids

Story Video: Click here

Leaders in St. Lucie County will hold an emergency meeting to get public input on a farm’s proposal to use fertilizer made partially of recycled sewage.

Sunbreak Farms submitted plan with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to use biosolids as fertilizer at a 6,500-acre facility in St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

 

St. Lucie leaders said the DEP gave them until close of business Monday to submit any comments on the permit application.

Biosolids partially include recycled human waste. A county spokesperson said the farm site borders a canal, which drains into the Indian River Lagoon and Taylor Creek. 

The emergency meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers at the Roger Poitras Administration Annex located at 2300 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.