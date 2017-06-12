Pulse shooter's mosque targeted in past year - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pulse shooter's mosque targeted in past year

In the year since the Pulse Nightclub attack, people have targeted the Fort Pierce mosque where the shooter worshipped.

In July, the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Mazzanti after a member of the mosque was beaten in the parking lot. The State Attorney’s Office later charged Mazzanti with a hate crime. The case remains open and is set for a hearing next month. 

 

Then in September, a man set the center on fire. Authorities charged Joseph Schreiber with arson in the case. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison in February.

Leaders at the Islamic Center decided to relocate, instead of rebuild, the damaged mosque partially because it was cost-prohibitive. The new center is now on Oleander Avenue.

Over the past year, the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce also saw support. It raised more than $70,000 online to rebuild after the fire. Plus dozens of community members held a vigil of solidarity.

