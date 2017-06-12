PSL man charged after bounce house deflated

Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:02 GMT
Saturday, June 10 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:14:56 GMT
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:49 GMT
Friday, June 9 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-09 07:43:21 GMT
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
Charles Wotruba of Port St. Lucie was arrested Friday, charged with disturbing the peace and trespassing and released.
Police say the 70-year-old Wotruba is the man caught by a surveillance camera last month unplugging the Disney princess bounce house, which had been rented for a girl's first birthday party. Six children ages 2 to 10 were inside. None were hurt.
Police say Wotruba may have believed the extension cord powered a disc jockey's stereo equipment. He lives about 500 feet away on the other side of a parkway. Wotruba doesn't have a listed phone number and no attorney is listed on court documents.