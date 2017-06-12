9-year-old Florida boy missing after deadly house fire in Brevard County

Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:02 GMT
Saturday, June 10 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:14:56 GMT
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:49 GMT
Friday, June 9 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-09 07:43:21 GMT
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
MALABAR, Fla. (AP) -- A 9-year-old Florida boy is missing following a fatal fire at his home.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for Sebastian Meachum. The agency says he may be traveling with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, both 39.
Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear told local news outlets the fire started Sunday morning and quickly engulfed the two-story home in Malabar, which is south of Melbourne on Florida's Atlantic coast.
Goodyear says the victim had not been identified by Sunday evening.
Authorities believe the family may be traveling in a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18-foot boat. They urge anyone who spots them to call 911.
The child was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson t-shirt and jeans.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.