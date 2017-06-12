9-year-old Florida boy missing after deadly house fire in Brevar - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

9-year-old Florida boy missing after deadly house fire in Brevard County

MALABAR, Fla. (AP) -- A 9-year-old Florida boy is missing following a fatal fire at his home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert Sunday for Sebastian Meachum. The agency says he may be traveling with Tony and Chrissy Hughes, both 39.

Brevard County Sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear told local news outlets the fire started Sunday morning and quickly engulfed the two-story home in Malabar, which is south of Melbourne on Florida's Atlantic coast.

Goodyear says the victim had not been identified by Sunday evening.

Authorities believe the family may be traveling in a 2012 Nautic Global Group 18-foot boat. They urge anyone who spots them to call 911.

The child was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson t-shirt and jeans.

