Brevard County sheriff urges public to arm themselves against terrorists

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -

A controversial video posted by the Brevard County sheriff urging the public to arm themselves against terrorists is creating mixed responses.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted the six-minute video on June 7, receiving 365,000 views and more than 7,500 shares in five days.

Ivey’s says in the video that “we can’t afford to sit back and wait for the next act of terrorism.”

“Folks, now more than ever is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense,” says Ivey. “Doing nothing, or just hoping it won’t happen to you, is not going to save your life.”

Ivey admits that he is probably one of the most politically incorrect sheriffs in the country.

He says the action by the public to “run, hide and tell” isn’t a good approach since “this is war.”

Ivey says the terrorists need to know that residents may attack them, helping to neutralize the threat.

Citing the Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu, Ivey encourages everyone to develop a survival strategy and carry their gun at all times possible if you have a permit.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.