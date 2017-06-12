Aerial mosquito spraying set in Palm Beach Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Aerial mosquito spraying set in Palm Beach Co.

An aerial assault on mosquitoes will take place this week in parts of Palm Beach County.

Tuesday, June 13 at sundown, weather permitting, Palm Beach County Mosquito Control will spray populated areas west of Military Trail to the Glades.

A Huey helicopter will be used by the county.

Mosquito Control asks you to drain or minimize standing water on your property. 

 

