Emergency meeting held in SLC over biosolids

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Story Video: Click here

Leaders in St. Lucie County are holding an emergency meeting to get public input on a farm’s proposal to use fertilizer made partially of recycled sewage.

Sunbreak Farms submitted a plan with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to use biosolids as fertilizer at a 6,580-acre facility in St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

St. Lucie County leaders said the DEP gave them until 5 p.m. Monday to submit any comments on the permit application.

"Water is probably one of the most, if not the most valuable asset to a farmer. Any drop of water they can hold on the property, they are going to hold," said Tobin Overdorf of Sunbreak Farms.

Biosolids partially include recycled human waste. A county spokesperson said the farm site borders the C-25 canal, which drains into the Indian River Lagoon and Taylor Creek.

The emergency meeting is being held at the commission chambers at the Roger Poitras Administration Annex located at 2300 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

At about 10:30 a.m., there were about 50 or 60 people are in the chambers giving the commissioners suggestions on how they want them to decide.

Sunbreak farms wants to grow corn and produce biosolid compost on 7,300 acres on the St. Lucie and Indian River county line.

Commissioners said at the meeting they are most concerned about water drainage and runoff on the site and how it might impact the Indian River Lagoon.

The developer claims the site has 67 miles of internal canals and is designed to hold water in a reservoir not discharge it.