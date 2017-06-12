Ex-Miami-Dade officer in St. Lucie Co. standoff - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ex-Miami-Dade officer in St. Lucie Co. standoff

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is involved in a standoff with a former Miami-Dade police officer at a truck stop.

The armed man is barricaded inside a vehicle at the Flying J near Kings Highway and Orange Avenue.

The sheriff's office said they were first notified by the man's girlfriend who called from Miami-Dade and said the man was threatening suicide.

"He got into a fight with his girlfriend this morning. He came to St. Lucie County. He called her and said he was going to end it all," Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

The sheriff's office said they have communicated with him and are trying to talk him into giving up.

A SWAT team, as well as a hostage negotiating team, are on the scene.

The sheriff's office said the personal vehicle side of the truck stop is closed to incoming customers and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Only trucks are being able to fill up with diesel fuel and then leave.

The Denny's at the truck stop has been evacuated

This is a developing story and will be updated.

