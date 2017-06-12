Ex-Miami-Dade officer in St. Lucie Co. standoff

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Nightclub owner reflects on massacre: 'We are one Pulse'

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said it is involved in a standoff with a former Miami-Dade police officer at a truck stop.

The armed man is barricaded inside a vehicle at the Flying J near Kings Highway and Orange Avenue.

The sheriff's office said they were first notified by the man's girlfriend who called from Miami-Dade and said the man was threatening suicide.

"He got into a fight with his girlfriend this morning. He came to St. Lucie County. He called her and said he was going to end it all," Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

The sheriff's office said they have communicated with him and are trying to talk him into giving up.

A SWAT team, as well as a hostage negotiating team, are on the scene.

The sheriff's office said the personal vehicle side of the truck stop is closed to incoming customers and residents are asked to avoid the area.

Only trucks are being able to fill up with diesel fuel and then leave.

The Denny's at the truck stop has been evacuated

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Deputies at Flying J truck stop. Armed male barricaded inside a vehicle. Passenger car side of gas station closed. Avoid the area. — St. Lucie Sheriff (@stluciesheriff) June 12, 2017

