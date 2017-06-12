Standoff with ex-officer ends peacefully

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- A standoff with a former Miami-Dade police officer at a truck stop in St. Lucie County has ended peacefully.

It began when a woman called the sheriff's office and said her boyfriend was threatening suicide.

Deputies found the armed man barricaded inside a vehicle at the Flying J near Kings Highway and Orange Avenue.

"He got into a fight with his girlfriend this morning. He came to St. Lucie County. He called her and said he was going to end it all," Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

The sheriff's office was concerned the man might want to commit 'suicide by cop.'

The suspect asked if the sheriff was at the scene and a sheriff's office negotiator told him he was.

"The negotiator told him I was there, he would have to come out with his hands up, which he did, and I went and secured him," Sheriff Mascara said.

The sheriff praised the negotiator for developing a rapport with the suspect.

During the incident, the Denny's at the truck stop was evacuated and only trucks were given access to fill up with diesel fuel.

"We're happy the way it ended. We're just thankful," Sheriff Mascara said.

The sheriff said the man would be taken to a mental health facility to get the help he needs.

